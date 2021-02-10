Newsmaker: Restoration of 2nd Avenue North

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After the Christmas day bombing in downtown Nashville, plans are underway to reconstruct 2nd Avenue North.

Ron Gobbell is the Second Avenue Project Manager and joined News 2 via phone to discuss the current efforts underway.

Gobbell said, “There are dozens of buildings damaged, fortunately most of the buildings are in good shape. As far as the appearance of the buildings, most of the damage is to windows and store fronts which are easily rebuild.”

He said there was major damage to four different structures and he has been working with building owners and engineers about reconstruction.

Gobbell is a member of the Metro Planning Commission, Metro Historical Commission and also a downtown resident.

The planning department is starting a process of holding public community meetings and hearing how they can make things better in the area.

The first meeting will be held on Friday, January 29 at 10 a.m.