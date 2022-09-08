NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Emergency services are feeling a crunch in some areas due to staffing.

All day Thursday, News 2 is digging deeper into the situation and the impact on safety.

DeBerry Special Needs Facility Lt. Daniel Petrey and Clarksville Probation Parole District Director Monicia Kennedy joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 to tell us more about their departments.

“We have approximately 200 correctional officer positions [that are vacant] at the moment that we are actively hiring for,” Lt. Petrey said.

“A lot of people don’t know what the requirements are for the positions. They may not necessarily know where to go to apply for the positions, so that’s why we’re here today,” Kennedy added.

There’s currently a $5,000 sign-on bonus for any new correctional employee. A multitude of full time benefits are also offered.

If you would like to apply, visit tn.gov/correction.