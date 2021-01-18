Newsmaker: Resolution to honor six Metro Officers hailed heroes following Christmas bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A state representative is sponsoring a resolution to honor the six Metro Police Officers who helped evacuate people from downtown Nashville on Christmas morning.

Representative Bob Freeman (D) of Nashville joined News 2 by phone to discuss what he is doing to honor them.

Freeman is the chair of the Davidson County delegation in the house and senate of a bipartisan group of legislators. He said it is necessary to be a part of this resolution as the six officers who got people out of downtown Nashville the morning of Christmas before the bombing are truly heroes.

He said in a normal session, he would have presented them with the resolution in person, but COVID-19 has prevented that. Freeman says they might do something virtually at a later date.