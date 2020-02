NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Nashville continues to grow, so do rent prices. Right now the average monthly cost for a one bedroom apartment is well over a thousand dollars.

Tuesday night, council members will discuss a bill requiring landlords to give you more notice before yours increases. Other items on the agenda include possible new requirements for short term rentals and efforts to end private prison contracts.

District-12 council member Erin Evans joins WKRN News 2 to discuss.