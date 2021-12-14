NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One program that helps provide rental assistance to people in Nashville is temporarily closing its online portal to new applicants. Lisa McCrady of Metro Action Commission joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more details.

Metro Action Commission’s online emergency portal will close on Dec.14 to allow the program to process the influx of applications that already exist and to focus on helping tenants complete applications that are incomplete.

“What this pause allows us to do is look at the applications that are still incomplete, missing documentation, and things of that nature,” said McCrady. “We also have some applications that are duplicates, we saw one applicant that has 10 applications, and what probably happened is they kept pressing submit, and so we’re getting able to clear that up,” said McCrady.

Metro Action Commission has received over $35 million in payments over the last nine months alone, making Nashville one of the highest distributors of rental assistance in the country.

“We have a great need here, there’s no secret that there’s a housing and affordability issue in Nashville,” said McCrady.

The rental assistance portal will reopen on January 18, 2022.

New applicants can register here once applications resume next year.