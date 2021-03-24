Newsmaker: Rental assistance offered to Davidson County residents during pandemic

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The COVID-19 pandemic has made it incredibly difficult for some people to pay their bill and rent.

Fortunately, help is on the way.

Lisa McCrady with the Metro Action Commission joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss how the Metro Action Commission is lending a hand to those who need help paying their rent.

“We have received the $20.8 million through the U.S. Department of Treasury to be able to catch up rent as far back as 12 month. We already had a rent mortgage program that helped out, but when we were doing those application we quickly discovered that people needed more help than just the three or two months that we were able to provide,” McCrady said.

