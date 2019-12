NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Last week, we told you how the state was honoring the lives of homicide victims this holiday season.

This week, a special ceremony will pay tribute to those killed in Nashville and their families.

It’s the 25th Annual “Season to Remember” for Metro police and Tennessee Voices for Victims.

Verna Wyatt, Co-Founder of Tennessee Voices for Victims joins us to talk about how the community can get involved and remember those we have lost too soon.