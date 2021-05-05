Newsmaker: Remarkable woman of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is happy to bring you the story of a woman who is helping foster kids here in Middle Tennessee.

Cara Finger has won our remarkable women contest and joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss the roots of her mission.

“So I’m an adopted child myself, okay. And my husband and I have a biological daughter as well as two adopted children. So, it was kind of part of our journey. I was always keenly aware from a young age that I could’ve ended up in foster care if my awesome parents hadn’t adopted me,” Finger recalled.

Now, Finger is essentially picking up right where her parents left off.

“It’s been an honor for us to do it. Fostering is definitely not something that is easy or for the weak at heart. These sweet children have no choice most of the time, but to when they go into foster care and they end up living with somebody that they don’t know, not being able to take most of the stuff that they’ve grown up with. So, I saw a need and tried to fill it,” she said.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.