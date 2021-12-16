NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s been nearly a year since the Nashville Christmas bombing on Second Avenue North. On Thursday, people will be coming together to share their memories of what happened on that day.

The Nashville-based nonprofit, Tennessee Voices for Victims, is hosting a Ceremony of Reflection for the bombing. The event is an opportunity for residents, business owners, employees, and first responders to come together and reflect on the impact of the Christmas Day bombing.

The ceremony takes place at 6 pm at the Bridge Building. It was originally scheduled to be held at the nearby John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge but was moved indoors due to the threat of inclement weather.