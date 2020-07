NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Thirteen… that’s the average age of a child sold into human trafficking.

It is estimated there are more than 40 million children and adult victims around the world.

The red sand project aims to raise awareness for those lives that “fall through the cracks” by pouring red sand into cracks along roads and sidewalks.

Typically, there’s a large ceremony here in Nashville but this year will be a bit different.

