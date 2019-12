NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)– Holiday shopping is in full swing and you’ve probably seen these red kettles outside the mall and most stores.

Each year, The Salvation Army raises money to give back to the community it serves.

The Nashville chapter hopes to raise $575,000 dollars by January 1st to help families experiencing homelessness but they can’t do it without you.

Nashville Area Commander Major Ethan Frizzell tells us more about the ‘Red Kettle Challenge.’