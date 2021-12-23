NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – You’ll likely heart the familiar sound of bells ringing outside stores in Middle Tennessee this year.

The Salvation Army’s annual Red Kettle Challenge is underway across the country. Captain Patrishia Knott joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 to discuss how things are going this year.

“Our goal for this year was $600,000 and we are just shy of that, but we have two ringing days left and our online kettles will be available…they’ll be accepting donations through December 31,” Captain Knott said.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.