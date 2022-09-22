NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol is in recruiting mode and right now, the patrol is looking for applicants from all walks of life.

Sgt. Alex Campbell and Trooper David DaCosta joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith on News 2 at 11 with more about joining the THP.

“We’re looking for people that have law enforcement experience prior to this; we’re also looking for people that are wanting to get into law enforcement,” Campbell said. “They have until Oct. 3 to apply for a class that starts in February.”

“Anyone who thinks, ‘This isn’t what I want to do. I want to get into law enforcement and make a difference,’ do it,” DaCosta added. “The first step is applying.”

