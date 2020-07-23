Newsmaker: Rebuilding effort continues in East Nashville months after tornado

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – When those who live in East Nashville went to bed on March 2 it was just the end of a normal day. But hours later that drastically changed.

An EF-3 tornado with winds more than 150 miles per hour damaged hundreds of homes and businesses.

Just days after that Nashville’s first coronavirus case was confirmed complicating cleanup efforts.

It has been almost five months and the rebuilding effort continues.

Jay Servais, District Chief of Nashville’s Office of Emergency Management has been key both in the moments and months after. He spoke with News 2 about the work being done to get East Nashville back on its feet.