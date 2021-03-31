Newsmaker: REAL ID deadline fast approaching

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The federal government will soon be requiring people to get a Real ID in order to access some federal facilities.

Wes Moster with the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss how this impacts Tennesseans.

“Beginning October 1, 2021, that is the new implementation date for Real ID. You must have a Real ID, a valid U.S. passport or other TSA approved form of identification to board commercial flights within the United States, access certain federal buildings or enter nuclear power plants,” Moster said.

Click here to make a Real ID appointment.