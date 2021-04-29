Newsmaker: Real Estate Explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Real estate in Middle Tennessee has become a hot commodity, as inventory has decreased nearly 50% in 12 months according to RE/MAX.

“It is on fire,” Waddell Wright described the market in Nashville. Wright is the Vice President of Greater Nashville Realtors. “We have a phenomenal opportunity here because everyone wants to be a part of the Nashville vibe.”

Commercial real estate is also seeing a similar story with low supply and high demand. “You have to be patient; you have to look and see what’s going to happen for the future, particulary with the office market,” said Wright.

Wright said before COVID took place, employers were already looking to be more of a community partner for employees offering more amenities. He said now they’re looking at two different models, “A lot of people are looking at a 3-2-2 model, where they work in the office three days, from home two days, and then they’re off for two days.” He added, “Then a lot of companies are looking at the four-day work week.”

Wright also said Nashville has been a catalyst for this hot market for four years. He explained more in the Newsmaker interview with Nikki Burdine. Don’t miss it!