Newsmaker: Raising money for The Journey Home Project

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’s important to support veterans once they’ve returned home. That was something Charlie Daniels did as part of his journey home project.

Carly Drury, Events Manager for Kendra Scott, joined News 2 via phone to discuss how the public can help support the mission on Thursday.

Drury said on July 1, 2021, the public can join The Journey Home Project for an in-store shopping event from 4-7 p.m. at Kendra Scott Nashville.

From July 1-2 folks can shop online and use the code GIVEBACK-ADOMN for 20% off purchases to benefit The Journey Home Project.