Newsmaker: Raising money for flood victims

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All day long, News 2 and the American Red Cross are raising money to support the victims of the flooding in Humphreys County.

Sherri McKinney of the American Red Cross joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11. She shared a vital message for any flood victims.

“If you have suffered damage or loss of home due to the floods, you need to contact Red Cross at 1-800-RED-CROSS…and let us know where your home damage was so we can track that with our damage assessment team,” McKinney said.

Rather than physical items, McKinney suggests donating money to organizations helping with disaster relief.

“We encourage people to please give financial dontations to organizations like the American Red Cross as we are out there responding to the disaster itself and providing assistance directly to what these survivors need, not just things that we think they need,” McKinney said.

In addition, News 2 and the American Red Cross have launched a News 2 Gives Back relief effort for the families dealing with the aftermath of deadly flooding in Humphreys County. You can donate by calling 877-686-4482 or by clicking here.