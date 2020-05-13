Newsmaker: Protecting senior citizens

NASHVILLE,Tenn.(WKRN) – In the volunteer state COVID-19 hit hard just after the devastating tornadoes the struck Middle Tennessee.

Senior citizens have been targeted with scams and other harmful tactics during such a vulnerable time in the world.

U.S. attorney Middle District of Tennessee Don Cochran shares with News 2 the ways in which seniors can avoid fraud scams and also loved ones can protect them. With COVID-19 restrictions and senior citizens being at higher risk, several family members cannot visit or be around to fully help.

Nursing homes are especially targeted, counterfeit test, vaccines, charity frauds and grandparent scams are just a few ways seniors are being targeted.

