NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This weekend, Nashville residents can learn more about how their property is appraised.

Property Assessor Vivian Wilhoite joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 for more.

“We want them to let us know about any damages they have to their home; it’s very important that we know about that…we have had some damages here in Davidson County and we want to know about those damages if you have not been able to get them repaired. Another thing is that they can supply us with anything that supports their lower value,” Wilhoite said.

By appealing your value for the 2022 assessment year, it will not and does not affect their tax payment that they just received in the mail.

You can appeal your values at www.padctn.org or call 615-862-6080.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.