NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The “Promise Lane” music and arts festival returns this weekend.

Sy Smith, the headlining performer for Saturday night’s concert, joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more.

“Promise Land is a tiny little community that my family comes from, and it was started by my ancestors just after the Civil War with money they earned helping fight for the Union. They came back and purchased this land and they raised their families here,” Smith said. “I’m really excited about sharing that history with everyone.”

The festival will be held Friday and Saturday at 707 Promise Land Road in Charlotte, Tennessee.

