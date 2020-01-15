Newsmaker: Prom dress and formal wear consignment sale

1  of  2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Prom season is here and a local band wants to help you ad your family be prepared for the exciting occasion.

Lebanon High School band is hosting a formal wear consignment sale, allowing shoppers to buy a dress or suit for as low as $30.

President of the Lebanon High School band Booster club, Delayne Davenport and Band director Ben Channell joins News 2 to discuss the details for the consignment sale.

The band will host the sale as a fundraiser to help them travel to Chicago this Spring and perform in the St. Patrick’s Day parade. The sale starts on January 17th for VIPs from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. The public is welcome to come and shop for the good cause Saturday the 18th from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the sale visit the website.

