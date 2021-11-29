Newsmaker: Program provides careers for veterans after service

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One program in Middle Tennessee is aiming to make the transition for veterans back to civilian life a little easier. Nakoa Knotts and Erics Coons join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to highlight the program.

“Veterans in Piping” is a program that offers training in pipe trades to military personnel preparing to leave service.

“They paid the sacrifice, and we owe it to them to give them an opportunity,” said Coons, “That’s what the United Association is all about because they’ve made the sacrifice and we have found that military life and trades like ours mesh,” said Coons.

Individuals whose military career is coming to an end can learn skills that can lead them to a career in an industry that is in high demand.

“As these young men and women come toward the end of their service and have an interest they can reach out and are accepted to what I believe is about 8 weeks of training,” said Coons.

Veterans in Piping graduate Nakoa Knotts said the program introduces you to different trades and soon enough your working with the professionals.

“The initial process was a complete introduction to something new. It gave us a touch on things that they do and different types of piping. Once I graduated the training course, Eric sent me to work where I got paired up with a gentleman that has been in it for several years,” said Knotts.

