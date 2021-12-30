NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It’ll be a big night in downtown Nashville Friday as thousands of people will be ringing in the New Year at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

Deana Ivey, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation, joined News 2’s Neil Orne on News 2 at 11 to discuss what’s planned for this year’s celebration.

“We have some really good performaers on the main stage…it’s going to be a great show,” she said.

Some new safety policies are also being enacted to try and keep the public as safe as possible.

“We do have some COVID policies we want to make sure people know before they get here. They need to show a negative test within the last two days, or they can offer up their vaccination card,” Ivey said.

Anyone planning to go is encouraged to arrive early.

