Newsmaker: Preparing for severe weather

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – It is Severe Weather Awareness Week!

Spring is just around the corner and that’s when we typically see more flooding, tornadoes and straight-line wind damage. We’ve already had a small taste of it in the last month and we want to make sure you know how to keep your family safe.

Chief Meteorologist Danielle Breezy discusses with News to just how Weather Authority University goes out to different communities to educate residence on how to stay safe during severe weather. The National Weather Service also partners with us to host a free storm spotting class.

The first class will be held on Thursday, February 27th at 6:30 p.m. at the Red Cross Headquarters.