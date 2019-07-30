Newsmaker: Preparing for mayoral election

Skip to content
WKRN
Nashville
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville Mayoral Debate
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
National
Top Stories
Party honors Baby Joe’s 7th birthday
Top Stories
California governor signs bill on presidential tax returns
Police investigate after man says he found baby in freezer
Teens find body at Four Corners Marina
Nashville judge rules 911 operators can be held partially responsible in Waffle House shooting lawsuit
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings and Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Danielle Breezy’s Backyard BBQ
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Back to School
Top Stories
Tennessee responds to F grade for failing to protect students from sexual predators in schools
Top Stories
Teens work to find solutions as number of guns found in schools rise
Top Stories
Tennessee districts to start school year with new app for reporting threats
Security Upgrade: Robertson County schools place SRO on every campus
Tennessee school officials, police crackdown on bus safety
Dept. of Education teams up with Homeland Security, focusing on school safety
Watch
Live Newscasts
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Nashville Predators
Nashville Sounds
College
Sports Digital Extra
Top Stories
Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk distributes $450,000 to local non-profits
Top Stories
Rookie Nate Davis earns 1st team reps at Titans Camp
Top Stories
WATCH: Titans training camp day 4, receivers galore
WATCH: Titans training camp breakdown with Buck Reising
WATCH: Titans WR Corey Davis showcases elite play early on in training camp
Tennessee Titans practice in full pads on day three of training camp
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Community
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
Search
Search
Search
Newsmaker: Preparing for mayoral election
Newsmaker
by:
WKRN Web Staff
Posted:
Jul 30, 2019 / 12:40 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 30, 2019 / 12:41 PM CDT
Trending Stories
California governor signs bill on presidential tax returns
Police investigate after man says he found baby in freezer
Teens find body at Four Corners Marina
Nashville judge rules 911 operators can be held partially responsible in Waffle House shooting lawsuit
Police seek woman who urinated on potatoes in Walmart
Don't Miss
Party honors Baby Joe’s 7th birthday
California governor signs bill on presidential tax returns
Police investigate after man says he found baby in freezer
Teens find body at Four Corners Marina
Nashville judge rules 911 operators can be held partially responsible in Waffle House shooting lawsuit
Man says he found frozen baby in dead mother’s freezer
Holiday Inn owner to ditch mini shampoos to save seas
Community Calendar