NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This year’s home opener for the Nashville Predators will be one unlike any other.

No fans will be in attendance when the Preds hit the ice against the Columbus Blue Jackets Thursday night at Bridgestone Arena, as COVID-19 continues to spread.

Nashville Predators CEO Michelle Kennedy joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss preparations for the nontraditional season.