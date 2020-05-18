Newsmaker: Precautions for seniors amid COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Tennessee continues to reopen, people continue to venture out. However, seniors are being urged to stay at home as much as possible and take precaution.

Vice Mayor Jim Shulman spoke with News 2 about the precautions seniors should take if they must go out in public.

Wash hands often

Stay 6 feet away from others

Wear a face mask

Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces

