NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This weekend, Portland will be holding its 81st annual Strawberry Festival.

Sherri Ferguson of the Portland Chamber of Commerce joined News 2’s Nickelle Smith over the phone on News 2 at 11 with more on what it includes.

“Strawberry Jam is our concert and fireworks. Music starts at 5; we will have 12 food trucks here along with our local restaurants that will be open. They are in walking distance as well…we have ax throwing. So if you want to come and get some frustration out, you can get in the cage and throw the ax too,” Ferguson said.

