NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The start of a new school year is right around the corner, and the city of Portland wants to help make sure students are ready.

This weekend, the chamber of commerce is holding its 13th annual Back to School Bash.

The event will be held Saturday from 8 to 11 a.m. at Richland Park. Students must be enrolled in a K-12 Portland school and parents are asked to bring a driver’s license or other proof of residence.

