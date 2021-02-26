Newsmaker: Polar Plunge holds extra significance to Brentwood Police Department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Polar Plunge holds extra significance to the members of the Brentwood Police Department.

Late Brentwood police officer Destin Legieza was a big supporter of the Special Olympics. This weekend, Brentwood officers will be participating in the Polar Plunge in Officer Legieza’s honor.

Assistant Brentwood Police Chief Richard Hickey joined News 2 at 11 over the phone and said Officer Legieza thought of everyday at the police department.

“[The officers] think about [Officer Legieza] everyday. There’s not a day that goes by that we don’t feel the loss. He was a big part of our family and he left a hole that will never be filled,” Assistant Chief Hickey said.

According to Hickey, this year the police department has the biggest team ever participating in the Polar Plunge in honor of Officer Legieza.

“Destin was a big part of our team that was involved in the Special Olympics, not only doing the Polar Plunge [Saturday], but we do a law enforcement torch run. He was part of our flag football team that competes in the Music City Blitz every year, so he was a big part of what we do for the Special Olympics, and I think this year’s we’ve got out biggest team ever to do the plunge, and really that’s in honor of Destin,” Hickey said.

The Polar Plunge will be held at Nissan Stadium Saturday from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The Brentwood Police Department will be taking the plunge at 2 p.m.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.