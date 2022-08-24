NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rev up the bikes and get your poker faces ready for a poker run event in Dickson! Organizer Scotty Harrell joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the poker run event.

Harrell says the benefit is being held for Tennessee City volunteer firefighter Captain Ted Presgraves, who had a U-Haul rammed into him while working a crash scene along I-40 last month.

“We were on the scene of a tractor-trailer fire on I-40 and while we were working the scene, and almost finished, a U-Haul van came through and hit one of our trucks, another vehicle, and then Captain Ted Presgraves,” said Harrell, “It did some injuries to him, so we’re just trying to raise money to help him and his family.”

Harrell says Captain Presgraves is doing better since the incident, but still has a long road to recovery.

“He’s doing a whole lot better, they put a boot on him to start putting a little weight on his leg but he’s still going to have several months of getting through all this, but he is getting better,” said Harrell.

On September 10, a poker run will be held at the Dickson County Fairgrounds to help in the recovery of Captain Presgraves.

