In a few weeks, baseball players and coaches in Dickson County will come together to honor a teammate. Dickson High School baseball Coach Rodney Parker joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the event.

Play 4 Peyton will honor Peyton Arnold, a student who died from cancer in 2016. Coach Parker says Peyton was an inspirational student and player.

“He was inspirational young fella’,” said Coach Parker, “He was stricken with leukemia at twelve and it was literally an on and off battle until the nasty disease took his life at nineteen.”

Coach Parker says Peyton’s friends and family got together to host the Play 4 Peyton Golf Scramble to benefit the Peyton Scott Arnold Memorial Scholarship Fund and Dickson County baseball.

“This is our seventh go around and we’ve given away $24,000 through the first six directly to graduating seniors, not only at Dickson County but our neighboring school Creek Wood High School as well,” said Coach Parker, “We’re looking to see if we can get a great turnout and get that number to $30,000 this year.”

The Play 4 Peyton Golf Scramble will take place on September 17 at Greystone Golf Club at 8 a.m.

To register call 615-969-2379.