Newsmaker: Plasma needed from former COVID-19 patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The American Red Cross is reaching out to patients who have recovered from COVID-19 to assist with treating patients currently infected with the virus.

The Red Cross is in need of convalescent plasma from former COVID-19 patients. This plasma is used to treat those currently struggling with COVID-19.

Sherri McKinney from the American Red Cross Tennessee Region joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss how you can donate convalescent plasma if you have recovered from COVID-19.

