Newsmaker: Photo of SRO, student goes viral

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dickson County Deputy Joshua Liberty joins Neil Orne in the News Channel 2 studio to discuss a photo of him that went viral last month.

Deputy Joshua Liberty says the kind gesture is nothing new to him, in fact, this is just an everyday occurrence.

“I try to sit down with at least a couple kids a day, I even set up a lunch schedule so they can come and their teachers will drop them off to me, we’ll eat lunch, we’ll talk, we’ll hang out, and just interact with each other and they get to know me and I get to know them,” said Liberty.

Liberty, an SRO at Charlotte Elementary, says being an SRO transcends protecting the school, but developing relationships with the students is what makes the job great.

“We protect the school but we also get to integrate with the kids, talk to the kids, and put a good face on law enforcement, and just make their day a better day,” said Liberty.