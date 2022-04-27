NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’re a pet lover a Nashville nonprofit would like to hear from you. Gabe Horton of Pawster Nashville joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on how they need help with their Crisis Foster Care program.

Horton says Pawster Nashville’s Crisis Foster Care program aims to help owners who need temporary assistance when it comes to taking care of their pets.

“Let’s say that someone watching lost their pet-friendly housing or had to go to the hospital unexpectedly what would happen to their pet, some of us may have friends and family that can take in an extra pet but so many people don’t, and end up losing their pet because of the temporary crisis,” said Horton, “That’s where Pawster comes in, when someone is in crisis we house their dogs or cats in a loving foster home until that crisis is over and the family can be reunited.”

Pawster Nashville, a nonprofit organization founded in 2020, says the need for foster care increases every day.

“Every day we are getting more calls, many due to the housing crisis that we all hear so much about, and just since the start of this year we have received requests for nearly 70 pets who need foster care but to meet the need we need more people who want to bring a dog or cat into their home,” said Horton.

To become a foster, click here and complete the foster survey.