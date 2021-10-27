Newsmaker: Parthenon Towers open for disabled and elderly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – MDHA’s Director of Communications Jamie Berry joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss a property elderly and disabled citizens can apply for.

Those that are elderly or disabled can apply to get a spot on the waiting list for housing at the Parthenon Towers on Oct.27 at noon.

Parthenon Towers is a 15-story building that overlooks the Parthenon at Centennial Park. Residents will be in close distance to nearby grocery stores, a bus stop, and plenty of restaurants.

Those looking to apply are required to be at least 62-years-old or have a documented disability.

The waiting list for this property will be open for a couple of weeks and operates on a first-come-first-served basis.

MDHA has more than 20 properties and has open waiting lists for multiple types of housing.

To learn more about this property watch the interview above.

To apply, click here.