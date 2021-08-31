Newsmaker: Park & Pray at TriStar Skyline Medical Center

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – TriStar Skyline Medical Center is holding a Park & Pray event this Thursday on September 2, 2021 at 7:14 p.m.

The community is invited to park and pray for patients, physicians, healthcare workers and first responders at TriStar Skyline Medical Center.

Everyone is asked to remain inside their vehicles and park on the outer perimeters of the parking lot. This way all entrances will remain accessible for first responders.

Everyone is also asked to turn on their flashes once parked so that patients can see the support from their rooms.

This event is meant to support healthcare heroes during this time.