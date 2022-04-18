NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennesseeans around the state will join together in a walk to fight pancreatic cancer this month. Melanie Block, logistics chair of PurpleStride Tennessee, joins Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio with more on the event.

Pancreatic cancer is considered the world’s toughest cancer to treat and only has a 5-year 11% survival rate, making it the third leading cause of death due to cancer in the United States.

“More than 62,000 Americans will be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer just this year,” said Block, “the reason for these grim statistics is because the symptoms are often very vague therefore the diagnosis is delayed until after the disease has already spread.”

PurpleStride Tennessee’s goal this year is to raise $90,000 to aid in the research of pancreatic cancer and more treatment options.

“Raised funding will be used for accelerating the process for patients through things like scientific research, discovering ways to detect the disease earlier, doing clinical trials, providing more treatment options, and more,” said Block.

This year’s PurpleStride walk will be held on April 30 at Two Rivers Park in Nashville. To register click here.

To learn more about the PurpleStride walk and pancreatic cancer watch the entire interview above.