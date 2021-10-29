Newsmaker: Operation Blackout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Halloween is this weekend and officials with the State Department of Correction are working to keep kids safe while they’re celebrating.

Sue Siedentop and Anne Mathes of TDOC joined News 2’s Alex Denis on News 2 at 11 to discuss Operation Blackout.

“Every October we do Operation Blackout. This year, starting on the first of October we have gone out and we have done a complete resident search of every one of our registered sex offenders under the department,” Siedentop said. “So we did over 3,900 searches, searched everything top to bottom, every part of their house, all electronic devices, out buildings, vehicles, just to ensure that they’re compliant with their rules of supervision and the sex offender registry.”

While the operation is designed to make sure sex offenders are following proper protocol, there are other ways trick-or-treaters and their families can help keep each other safe.

“Some of the things that we would like for parents to know and families to know is that TDOC has been doing this operation for many, many years now. Our focus is mainly no more victims, so how can we do that? Being on the streets, making sure that parents understand that it’s important to know the areas that you’re going to, be with your children when they’re going. Make sure they don’t go to any homes that have lights off, no doors or porch lights on,” Mathes said.

You can also go online to find out where a registered sex offender lives in your neighborhood.

“If you want to know where a registered sex offender lives, there is a TBI user site that you can go on and you can actually type in our address and it’ll pop up where those individuals are located,” Mathes said.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.