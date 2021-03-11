Newsmaker: Old Town Trolley Tours providing free tours for first responders

(WKRN) — First responders in Nashville can get a free tour of downtown Nashville. Old Town Trolley Tours is offering them free rides all month long, and Stephen Burress spoke with News 2 on the phone with more on what they can see.

All police officers, firefighters, EMTs and healthcare workers (plus one guest) in Tennessee can ride FREE through March 31, 2021. The offer is for both Winter Day Tours and Soul of Music City Night Tours.

You can reserve your seats by clicking here. Reservations required and you must show form of current work ID.