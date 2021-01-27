Newsmaker: Nikki Burdine’s new children’s book ‘Live Like Grunt’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is a new children’s book for kids to enjoy. News 2’s own Nikki Burdine wrote the book called ‘Live Like Grunt’.

Burdine says she was reading to her daughter when she was inspired to write some of her own stories from childhood. The book is inspired by her father, a marine. Marines are often referred to as ‘grunts’ because they handle a lot of difficult work.

Burdine’s family dog growing up was named Grunt and her father told his daughters to be like grunt… positive, in a good mood and loving.

Burdine says there are a lot of life lessons in the book through the viewpoint of their family dog.