Newsmaker: News 2 brings you TN 225, series to celebrate Tennessee history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2 is working on year-long digital project to mark Tennessee’s 225 birthday, which officially occurs on June 1. News 2 will take a deeper look at the people, the places and the events that have shaped the state since 1796.

News 2’s Neil Orne and Nikki Burdine and Alex Corradetti discussed the digital series, featuring a special piece on Comedic and Musical legend Minnie Pearl.

Sarah Ophelia Colley Cannon, better known as Minnie Pearl, grew was born in 1912 in Centerville, TN. She was the youngest of her siblings and was always dressing up in fun outfits with her sisters.

Her niece, Mary Beth Pruett told News 2 that is when she believes the character of Minnie Pearl was truly born.

Minnie Pearl grew up wanting to be a serious dramatic actress. She went to study expression at Ward Belmont, but life had other plans for her.

Minnie was asked to provide entertainment at a bankers convention in Centerville in the 1930’s. A man in the crowd saw her performance and called the Grand Ole Opry. Minnie had an audition with them and the rest is history. To learn more about the life of Minnie Pearl, click here.