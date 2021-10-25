Newsmaker: New TN challenge calls for more organ donors

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new challenge is calling for more Tennesseans to register as organ donors. Director of Driver Services Michael Hogan and the Tennessee Donor Services Executive Director Jill Grandas join Nickelle Smith in the News 2 studio to discuss the “Be the Gift Tennessee Challenge.”

Currently, 107,000 people in the nation await an organ transplant of some kind. 3,050 of that 107,000 are Tennessee residents.

The challenge was created in hopes to increase organ and tissue registration, and Director of Driver Services Michael Hogan said the process is quite simple.

“We’re challenging all 46 driving services across the state to increase organ and tissue donation by asking the simple question ‘Would you like to be an organ and tissue donor? If so, check the box next to your driver’s license application.’It’s that easy,” said Hogan.

Tennesseeans can even avoid the long DMV lines by registering to become an organ donor online at the Be the Gift today website.

Records show that 42% of Tennessee drivers are already registered organ donors, but Tennessee Donor Services Executive Director Jill Grandas says taking the step to register avoids future stress.

“Taking that step to register is incredibly important because when your donation happens that way your family knows and they don’t have to worry about making that decision for you,” said Grandas.

The challenge’s big goal is to have 100,000 registered organ donors in Tennessee by the end of the year.

