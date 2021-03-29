Newsmaker: New Special Agent in Charge with ATF

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosions has a new Special Agent in Charge, Mickey French.

French spoke with News 2 Monday about some of the cases his team is working to solve.

One includes a break-in at a gun shop in Franklin back in January when 41 firearms was stolen. French said they have partnered with the National Shooting Sports Foundation to offer up a $5,000 reward in the case.

Another case French highlighted was an attempted gas station robbery in Clarksville where a clerk was shot. This happened February 22nd. A $5,000 reward is also being offered in that case.

If anyone has information about the crimes French discussed, they are asked 1-888-ATF–TIPS (1-888-283-8477) Email: ATFTips@atf.gov or their local Crime Stoppers hotline.