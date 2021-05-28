Newsmaker: New program designed to put pets in homes more quickly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Animal Care and Control has a new program designed to put pets in new homes more quickly.

Safety Net Coordinator Sarah Spada-Vecchia joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss how the program works.

“Home To Home is set up specifically for rescues and shelters to utilize. It is a national program in place to help decrease the number of animals surrendered to the shelter. The way that works is that it is an online, re-homing website. People and pet owners can put their pets up on that website, make a little bio, have a few photos up there and that pet gets directly adopted by the owners,” Spada-Vecchia said.

