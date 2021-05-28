Newsmaker: New program designed to put pets in homes more quickly

Newsmaker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Animal Care and Control has a new program designed to put pets in new homes more quickly.

Safety Net Coordinator Sarah Spada-Vecchia joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss how the program works.

“Home To Home is set up specifically for rescues and shelters to utilize. It is a national program in place to help decrease the number of animals surrendered to the shelter. The way that works is that it is an online, re-homing website. People and pet owners can put their pets up on that website, make a little bio, have a few photos up there and that pet gets directly adopted by the owners,” Spada-Vecchia said.

To see the full interview, click on the video above.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss