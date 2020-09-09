Newsmaker: New president at Nashville Superspeedway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Nashville Superspeedway will host it’s first NASCAR Cup Series in a decade next year.

The new president of Nashville Superspeedway, Erik Moses joined News 2 to discuss the future of the space and what type of races officials are looking to bring there.

“As you guys know the track has been closed for about 10 years, and even when it was in operation during 2001, they were never able to secure a Cup Series race. So, we think it’s going to be really special to bring back Cup Series racing to Middle Tennessee.”

Moses said his key priorities for the short-term are the track, building a great staff and becoming a community partner.

