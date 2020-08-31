Newsmaker: New FBI special agent in charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a new special agent in charge in the Nashville area. His name is Douglas Korneski and he joined News 2 to talk about his new position.

Korneski has been with the FBI for about 19 years.

He’s been involved in a few different programs across the country. He worked in Los Angeles in counter-terrorism. He also worked in Atlanta for about eight years with domestic terrorism and criminal programs.

Korneski said his office is responsible for everything the FBI investigates in the Western and Middle judicial districts. Priorities range from counter-terrorism, violent crime and corruption.

He told News 2 said they’ve been focusing on crimes against children and protecting Tennessee elections. He also said violent crime is also a priority.