Newsmaker: New District Attorney General appointed for part of Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is a new District Attorney General for part of Middle Tennessee.

Jason Lawson will serve as DA General for the 15th Judicial District. He joined News 2 at 11 over the phone to discuss how he’ll approach the job.

“One of the things I’m going to be really interested in is making sure that we have all of the sources and the people and the place. Our mission is going to be to do the right thing in every single case that we have. I just want to provide all the support for the prosecutors out there and make sure we’re accomplishing that mission,” Lawson said.

