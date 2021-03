MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – There is a new Director of Schools in Murfreesboro.

Trey Duke joined News 2 via phone to discuss his plan for the district.

Duke says he’s been in the district for a few years. The first 90 days he is visiting different stakeholders and will be learning their perspective.

He says they will continue to use technology to better interact with parents and students.